NINE TIMES

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Goodell rings a bell nine times in memory and tribute to the fallen firefighters of Sept. 11, 2001, during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia, Sept. 11, 2013. Goodell, a firefighter, is assigned to the 386thAir Expeditionary Wing.