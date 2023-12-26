GLOBEMASTER RAINBOW

A rainbow appears in the sky framing a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on the flightline on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2013, as soldiers wait to off-load Strykers. The soldiers, assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, were transported with their Strykers from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to participate in a combat training exercise with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.