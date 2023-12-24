An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers evacuate people from homes between Boulder, Colo. and Lyons, Colo., as part of search and rescue operations due to flooding in the state, Sept. 14, 2013. The soldiers, assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, were able to assist state and local emergency response efforts under the immediate response authority.

SAFE ESCORT

Photo Gallery