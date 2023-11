CANINE OVERWATCH

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Pabey, left, U.S. Army Sgt. James Carlberg and Army Staff Sgt. Abby, a military working dog, provide overwatch from the mountains of Maiden Shar in Afghanistan's Wardak province, Sept. 1, 2013. Pabey, a truck commander, and Carlberg, a military working dog handler, are assigned to Company A, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment.