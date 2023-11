FLOOD RESCUE

Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith Bart carries an animal to safety during a flood rescue and recovery operations in Boulder, Colo., Sept. 16, 2013. Bart, a crew chief, is assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, and has been assisting with search and rescue operations in between Boulder, Colo., and Lyons, Colo.