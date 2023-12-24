RENDERING HONORS

From right to left, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Navy Adm. Jonathan Greenhart, chief of naval operations; Navy Secretary Ray Mabus; and Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, honor the 12 victims of the Washington Navy Yard shooting during a ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2013.