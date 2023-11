HOIST HOLLER

Army Staff Sgt. Jose Pantoja, left, carries Mike Daniels, an evacuee, up a hoist onto a UH-60 Black Hawk Medevac helicopter during rescue operations in Boulder, Colo., Sept. 16, 2013. Pantoja, a flight medic, is assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade.