MUSCLE MEN

U.S. Army Spc. Nathan B. Joachim, right, and an Afghan soldier engage in a friendly competition of arm wrestling after a mission on Combat Outpost Kaligu in Afghanistan, Sept. 13, 2013. Joachim, an infantryman, is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.