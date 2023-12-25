An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, right, shakes hands with the airmen he highlighted as part of his keynote address during the Air Force Association's 2013 Air & Space Conference and Technology Exposition at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 17, 2013. During his address, Welsh emphasized how each airman contributes to global vigilance, reach and power for the United States.

HIGHLIGHTING AIRMEN

