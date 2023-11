MORTAR FIRE

U.S. Army Spcs. Adam L. Cayton, and Sheign K. Hopson fire a 81mm mortar system during a live-fire training exercise on Afghan Combat Outpost Kaligu in Paktya province, Afghanistan, Sept. 12, 2013. Cayton and Hopson, indirect fire infantrymen, are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team.