An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers drive their tactical vehicles during exercise Rising Thunder on Yakima Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 16, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team. The U.S. Army-hosted exercise builds interoperability between I Corps, the 7th Infantry Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

RISING THUNDER

U.S. soldiers drive their tactical vehicles during exercise Rising Thunder on Yakima Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 16, 2013. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team. The U.S. Army-hosted exercise builds interoperability between I Corps, the 7th Infantry Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

Photo Gallery