EXPLOSIVE TRAINING

U.S. Army Pfc. Bittner, left, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley North use tape to wrap detonation cord during weapons and explosives training at the range on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Sept. 20, 2013. Bittner is assigned to the 1st Infantry Division's Company B, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment, and North, an operations specialist, is assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah.