BACK TO BACK

U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Jo Marie Rivera, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rebecca Hamby provide security during a meeting at a clinic in the Tarnek Wa Jaldek district in Afghanistan's Zabul province, Sept. 18, 2013. Rivera, a human resources specialist, and Hamby, a military police officer, are assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team.