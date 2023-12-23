An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Allen trains Philippine marines on diesel engines during an exercise on Philippine Marine Base Ternate in Ternate, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2013. The exercise demonstrates the commitment between the United States and the Philippines to strengthen their partnership, while ensuring the readiness of a bilateral force to rapidly respond to regional humanitarian crises. The U.S. sailors are assigned to Assault C, 1 Maritime Raid Force.

DIESEL DISCUSSION

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Allen trains Philippine marines on diesel engines during an exercise on Philippine Marine Base Ternate in Ternate, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2013. The exercise demonstrates the commitment between the United States and the Philippines to strengthen their partnership, while ensuring the readiness of a bilateral force to rapidly respond to regional humanitarian crises. The U.S. sailors are assigned to Assault C, 1 Maritime Raid Force.

Photo Gallery