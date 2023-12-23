DIESEL DISCUSSION

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Allen trains Philippine marines on diesel engines during an exercise on Philippine Marine Base Ternate in Ternate, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2013. The exercise demonstrates the commitment between the United States and the Philippines to strengthen their partnership, while ensuring the readiness of a bilateral force to rapidly respond to regional humanitarian crises. The U.S. sailors are assigned to Assault C, 1 Maritime Raid Force.