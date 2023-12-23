SEOUL ARRIVAL

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel arrives in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2013, the first stop on a weeklong trip that will also take him to Japan. In Korea, Hagel plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance; participate in the 45th Security Consultative Meeting; preside over the U.S. Forces Korea change of command ceremony and visit U.S. and South Korean troops.