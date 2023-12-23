KOREA GREETING

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel greets U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman, commander of Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, upon arrival in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2013. Hagel plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance; participate in the 45th Security Consultative Meeting; preside over the U.S. Forces Korea change of command ceremony and visit U.S. and South Korean troops.