DEFENSE GREETINGS

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel greets South Korea's Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin upon arrival in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2013. Hagel plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance; participate in the 45th Security Consultative Meeting; preside over the U.S. Forces Korea change of command ceremony and visit U.S. and South Korean troops.