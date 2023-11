ARRIVAL TALKS

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel talks with, from left, U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman, commander of Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim, South Korean Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Lee Seo Young, and Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin upon arrival in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2013.