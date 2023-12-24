TOWN HALL

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie Dempsey, answer questions during a town hall meeting with U.S. and South Korean service members In Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2013. Dempsey is on a four-day trip to South Korea to mark the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korean alliance and attend the change-of-command ceremony for U.S. Forces Korea.