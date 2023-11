ROOF WATCH

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Sean Allison, left, and U.S. Army Ryan Skeffington provide security on the roof of the U.S. Consulate in Herat city in Afghanistan’s Herat province, Sept. 19, 2013. Allison and Skeffington are assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.