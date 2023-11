JAPAN ARRIVAL

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Salvatore Angelella greets U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel upon his arrival on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2013. While in Japan, Hagel will meet with defense counterparts and troops along with visiting the Tokyo area. Angelelia is the commander of U.S. Forces Japan and the 5th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces.