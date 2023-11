HONOR CORDON

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, second from left, and U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, stand with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin, second from right, and South Korean army Gen. Jung Seung-jo, his country's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during an honor cordon at the Ministry of Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2013.