BATTLE COLORS

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, receives the battle colors from U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman during the U.S. Forces Korea change-of-command ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2013. Thurman passed command to U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti.