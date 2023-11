COMMAND COLORS

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, presents the battle colors of U.S. Forces Korea to South Korean Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin during a change-of-command ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2013. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman, outgoing commanding general, relinquished command to U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti.