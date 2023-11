TUNNEL PATROL

The silhouette of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Clarence C. Elicio shows inside a tunnel at Qala-I-Jangi in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, Sept. 30, 2013. Elicio is using a flashlight to observe another pathway. Elicio is the squad leader for Company A, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard.