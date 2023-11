BALKH GUARDIAN

U.S. Army Sgt. Damian Raigalipiy stands guard atop a 40-foot tall perimeter wall at Qala-I-Jangi in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, Sept. 29, 2013. Qala-I-Jangi was known as the "House of War" during a 2001 prisoner uprising. Raigaliply is assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard.