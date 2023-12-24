An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A fireball erupts as U.S. troops detonate more than 600 pounds of explosives on a range near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2013. A three-person U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal team destroyed old, recovered and captured munitions during the operation. The team, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Paladin-East's 663rd Ordnance Company, was supported by U.S. Air Force security forces airmen.

DESTROYING EXPLOSIVES

A fireball erupts as U.S. troops detonate more than 600 pounds of explosives on a range near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2013. A three-person U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal team destroyed old, recovered and captured munitions during the operation. The team, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Paladin-East's 663rd Ordnance Company, was supported by U.S. Air Force security forces airmen.

Photo Gallery