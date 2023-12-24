ROPE READINESS

U.S. Coast Guardsmen fast rope from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter onto the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey during a training exercise in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 2, 2013. The Monterey is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The Coast Guardsmen are assigned to Advanced Interdiction Team 4 and the helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26.