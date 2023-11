RELAY RACE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rolando Brooks pushes himself out of the pool during a relay swim race on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 5, 2013. Competitors swam one lap of the pool while wearing their combat uniform and carrying a brick, then performed pushups, while their teammates treaded water. The race was part of the Captain's Cup, a series of sporting events on the base.