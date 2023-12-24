CHEERFUL CREW

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class Brandon Shreve, left, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendon Holman clean an F/A-18C Hornet on flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 6, 2013. The Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts.