CAN CONTROL

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Jeffery adjusts an ammunition can for an M-240H machine gun inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Forward Operating Base Fenty in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Oct. 3, 2013, before a mission to move personnel. Jeffery, a crew chief, is assigned to the 1st Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.