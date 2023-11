WARRIOR BRIEFING

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer II William Hargrove, left, briefs soldiers on the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter's capabilities on Forward Operating Base Fenty in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Oct. 3, 2013. Hargrove, a pilot, is assigned to 6th Battalion, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the soldiers are assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 4th Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.