Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chief of Naval Operations Navy Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert holds a worldwide, all-hands call from the Defense Media Activity on Fort Meade, Md., Oct. 8, 2013. Greenert answered questions via live, remote video casts, social media, phone-ins and prerecorded video questions. The all-hands call was part of a series of events this week to recognize the Navy's 238th birthday Oct. 13, 2013.

WORLDWIDE BROADCAST

