RENDERING HONORS

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center left, renders honors as part of a team carrying the transfer case containing the remains of Army Pfc. Cody J. Patterson, who died in Afghanistan, during a dignified transfer on Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Oct. 9, 2013. Army Secretary John M. McHugh, center right, and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, far right, participated in the ceremony.