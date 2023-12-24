BACKDRAFT TRAINING

U.S. sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem 63 and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland 48 work together to put out a fire during a shipboard firefighting course at Surface Warfare Officer School Engineering Learning Site in Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 8, 2013. The school provides education and training to support surface Navy requirements that prepare officer and enlisted engineers to serve at sea.