FREE-FALL OPERATION

U.S. Marines conduct military free-fall parachute operations from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 5, 2013. The Marines are assigned to Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the helicopter crews are assigned to the Montana Army National Guard's Company A, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion.