ARRESTING HOOK

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Casey Hourigan, left, and Lance Cpl. Christopher Armstrong perform maintenance on the arresting hook actuator of an F/A-18C Hornet in the hangar bay of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 8, 2013. The Truman is supporting theater security cooperation efforts to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.