DISTINGUISHED CIVILIAN SERVANT

Joseph W. Westphal, far right, undersecretary of the Army presents the Army Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service to former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords of Arizona, center, for "outstanding public service and support of the Army's missions" at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2013. She is joined by her husband retired Navy Capt. Mark Kelly.