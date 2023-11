HOWITZER FOCUS

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jahrahrah Gousby sights in an M119A2 105mm howitzer during a dry-fire exercise on Combat Outpost Sultan Kheyl in Afghanistan's Wardak province, Oct. 3, 2013. Gousby is assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.