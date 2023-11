HORNET SUNSET

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class Olivia Anzaldua, left, and 2nd Class Kara Bates perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 11, 2013. The Truman is conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.