SETTING SIGHTS

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tullee Brown, left, and Pfc. Julian Morales adjust the sights on a 120mm mortar system during a drill on Forward Operating Base Shukvani in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Oct. 13, 2013. The drill helps Marines maintain their skills while deployed. Both are mortarmen assigned to Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.