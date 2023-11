HONORING A HERO

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno applaud during a ceremony to induct former Army Capt. William D. Swenson, the newest recipient of the Medal of Honor, into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Oct. 16, 2013. Swenson received the medal for his efforts during combat operations in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, Sept. 8, 2009.