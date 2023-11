DEFENSE LEADERS

From left to right, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Army Secretary John M. McHugh, former Army Capt. William D. Swenson, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Raymond F. Chandler III stand during the ceremony to induct Swenson, a Medal of Honor recipient, into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Oct. 16, 2013.