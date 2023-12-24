SEA TO SEA

A U.S. Marine conducts maintenance on a CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 12, 2013. The Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.