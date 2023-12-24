CONTAINER CREW

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Holen operates a handler to place a container onto the back of a palletized load system with guidance from U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jim Blakeley on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2013. Holen is assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard's 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and Blakeley is assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's 1229th Transportation Company.