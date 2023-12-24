CHINA SEA SUPPLIES

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon, center, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens, top, and the U.S Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the South China Sea, Oct. 20, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.