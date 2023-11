FINISH LINE

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley, right, the sergeant major of the Army National Guard, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Al Hunt Jr., the first sergeant major of the Army Guard, cross the finish line of the Army Ten-Miler near the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Oct. 20, 2013. Hunt, who turned 80 the day of the race, completed the run in less than three hours.