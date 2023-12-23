An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a Pakistani military officer as he and U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, arrive to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2013. Carter and the prime minister met to discuss defense relations between the United States and Pakistan.

DEMPSEY'S GREETING

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a Pakistani military officer as he and U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, arrive to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2013. Carter and the prime minister met to discuss defense relations between the United States and Pakistan.

Photo Gallery