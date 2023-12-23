DEMPSEY'S GREETING

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a Pakistani military officer as he and U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, arrive to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2013. Carter and the prime minister met to discuss defense relations between the United States and Pakistan.