An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Miles, foreground, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nick Wahlquist, center left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Kyle O'Brien practice mountaintop landing zone security techniques with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 14, 2013. Miles, Wahlquist and O'Brien are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Artillery Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, and the helicopter crew members are assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment.

LANDING ZONE

U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Miles, foreground, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nick Wahlquist, center left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Kyle O'Brien practice mountaintop landing zone security techniques with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 14, 2013. Miles, Wahlquist and O'Brien are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Artillery Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, and the helicopter crew members are assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment.

Photo Gallery