FAMILY OF THE YEAR

Army Secretary John M. McHugh, left, applauds as the Flores family receives the Association of the U.S. Army's Family of the Year award at the organization’s annual meeting and exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2014. Army 1st Sgt. Tommy Flores, his wife, Laura, and their two children, Zanayah, 12, and Carlos, 10, accept the award.